TORONTO -- Your old face mask is about to be so two-thousand-and-late.

Rapper Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas is launching a new high-tech US$299 face mask in partnership with Honeywell.

The Xupermask will have HEPA filtration with dual fans for ventilation along with built-in noise cancelling headphones.

"Everyone is going to have a mask when they travel, when they go to the supermarket. We're in the middle of a pandemic right now. The masks that need to be made need to be quality and professional so the general public feels safe," said Will.i.am in a promotional video for Xupermask.

Xupermask says the masks will get up to seven hours of battery life and will charge via USB type-C. The masks will also come packed with Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, LED glow lights and a magnetic earbud docking system.

The first batch of masks is dropping this Thursday for customers in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.