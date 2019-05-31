Audiences at Elton John’s concert in Verona, Italy got an earful on Thursday, when – in-between songs – the crooner let loose against the U.K.

“I am a European,” said John, sitting at his piano onstage. “Not a stupid, colonial, imperialist, English idiot.”

John also commented that he was “sick to death of Brexit” and of “politicians – especially British ones.”

Before launching into his song “Believe,” John told the audience that he “wants more love in the world” after despairing over the antics of his home country.

“I’m ashamed of my country, and what it has done,” he said. “It’s torn people apart.”

John is currently on his final world tour after decades in the music industry.