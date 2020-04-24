TORONTO -- Dozens of all-star Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers fighting COVID-19 for a historic multi-platform concert, ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,’ on Sunday night.

More than four dozen big-name Canadians have signed on for the historic, star-studded broadcast, ‘which will air commercial-free Sunday April 26, at 6:30 p.m. across all markets/ 7 p.m. NT.

You can watch the broadcast on: CTV, CTV2, CP24, CTV.ca, the CTV app, iHeartRadio.ca, and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada.

It has become the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media.

Just a sampling of the participants announced Wednesday: Amy Poehler, Avril Lavigne, Burton Cummings, David Foster, Georges St-Pierre, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, Pascal Siakam, Robbie Robertson, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, and Walk off the Earth.

They join previously announced participants Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, and William Prince.

Visit StrongerTogetherCanada.ca for broadcast and talent updates.