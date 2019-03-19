Where does Aquaman eat? Jason Momoa spotted dining in Vancouver
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:43AM EDT
“Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa is getting a taste of life in Vancouver as he stays in the city while filming a sci-fi TV series.
He’s been spotted at a Vancouver Canucks game and at a rugby sevens tournament where he cheered on the New Zealand squad.
More recently, an Instagram story posted by Momoa showed the actor dining at Maurtama Ramen – and not for the first time.
“I have a small addiction,” he confessed to the camera before entering the restaurant.
Momoa was also seen recently enjoying a traditional fish feast with children from the Chehalis First Nation – suggesting that his diet at least occasionally overlaps with that of his most famous big-screen character.