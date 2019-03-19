

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung





“Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa is getting a taste of life in Vancouver as he stays in the city while filming a sci-fi TV series.

He’s been spotted at a Vancouver Canucks game and at a rugby sevens tournament where he cheered on the New Zealand squad.

More recently, an Instagram story posted by Momoa showed the actor dining at Maurtama Ramen – and not for the first time.

“I have a small addiction,” he confessed to the camera before entering the restaurant.

Momoa was also seen recently enjoying a traditional fish feast with children from the Chehalis First Nation – suggesting that his diet at least occasionally overlaps with that of his most famous big-screen character.