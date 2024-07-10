When he was diagnosed with autism in his late 30s, he dove into his art. Now, he runs a gallery

Jay Merriott's recent autism diagnosis has proven to be a turning point that has redefined his life.

“I didn’t get diagnosed until this last year, and I’m almost 40,” Merriott said. “I always knew there was something different, and I felt like an alien.”

There have been times when he felt socially out of place and he was unsure why, he says. Interactions with others were not always easy. When he was diagnosed, it was a shock. But he quickly pivoted and decided to immerse himself in what had always made him feel happy – his art.

Using vivid colours and abstract images, Merriott has produced hundreds of paintings on canvas.

“I call my art 'trivialism' and the idea behind it is trying to reduce all these art styles into one bigger style that speaks to people,” Merriott said and added he wants people to hear about his experience with autism and be sparked by curiosity to come visit the gallery.

Prints are seen on the wall at the Von Winkle Art Gallery in Halifax. Gallery founder Jay Merriott calls his art style 'trivialism." (Paul Hollingsworth, CTV News)

Merriott opened the Von Winkle Art Gallery in Halifax. Producing and sharing his art has allowed him to have meaningful interactions with total strangers, something that seemed impossible in earlier chapters of his life.

“Sometimes, the best thing we can do as makers and artists is to make a new memory for somebody, and a really big goal for me is to bring joy and beauty,” Merriott said.

Merriott invited Halifax-based artists Greg and Maureen Fownes to share their digital art at the gallery. Their artistic works are produced digitally, different than Merriott’s, but not out of place in his gallery, according to the Fownes.

“When I first saw this gallery, the colour stopped me and pulled me in, and his story kept me,” said Maureen Fownes. “I really feel like the space is capturing what he wants to accomplish.”

Prints and sculptures on display at Von Winkle Art Gallery in Halifax (Paul Hollingsworth, CTV News)

Merriott’s new gallery opened last month. He has roughly 600 pieces on display and 100 pieces from other artists. He says he wants the space to help him strengthen positive connections with his community.

“I want to see a future where kids can say ‘I want to be an artist and that’s a real job,’” Merriott said.

Merriott also wants the world to see what one man can accomplish while living with autism.