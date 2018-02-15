People of the world, the Spice Girls are reportedly reuniting to spice up your life with one more tour.

Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell have all reportedly inked a deal to reunite as the pop group that took the world by storm in the 1990s. TMZ reports the group will perform a series of concerts in the U.K. and the United States.

Rumours have been swirling for weeks about a possible reunion for the iconic British group, who have not performed together since the closing ceremonies at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.