What to know ahead of TIFF, including how to get a photo with a celebrity

The 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival returns to fully in-person screenings for 2022, with celebrities and some of the season's most anticipated movies set to hit the city.

This year's festival runs from Sept. 8 to 18 at venues across the city, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Roy Thomson Hall, Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Organizers say the festival will be back in full force, as it was pre-pandemic, when it kicks off next week. TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey previously said in a press release the organization is "proud and overjoyed" to be welcoming audiences back.

"Film lovers can enjoy screenings of the most exciting new cinema from around the world in the heart of the city… feel the hustle and bustle of Festival Street, and catch a glimpse of their favourite stars — but most of all they can immerse themselves back into that moviegoing experience Toronto audiences love," Bailey said.

With a slate of roughly 200 features, some of this year's most buzzworthy films include Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Clement Virgo's adaptation of "Brother," "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Canadian filmmaker and actress Sarah Polley's "Women Talking," and "My Policeman" starring Harry Styles, among many others.

The official film schedule for the festival is available online here.

Ahead of the start of the festival, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what movie fans need to know when it comes to securing tickets to the films and snagging a photo with celebrities on the red carpet.

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Sales begin for some packages and individual tickets on the following dates:

Aug. 31 -- Individual-ticket pre-sale for Visa Infinite cardholders

Sept. 1 -- Redemptions close for those who previously purchased in-person ticket packages (6 p.m. ET)

Sept. 3 -- Individual-ticket pre-sale for Contributors Circle (10 a.m. ET) and Member 365 (12 p.m. ET)

Sept. 4 -- Individual tickets go on sale for TIFF Insiders and Under-25 Free Pass Holders

Sept. 5 -- Individual tickets go on sale for the public

Sept. 6 -- Exchanges for festival tickets become available on Festival Account Manager and Ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET on sale dates via 416-599-2033 or 1-888-258-8433; or in person at the Steve & Rashmi Gupta Box Office inside TIFF Bell Lightbox during the festival.

Individual ticket prices vary between screening time, seating plan and venue, with more details available here.

TIFF says festival tickets can be "extremely limited," especially to red-carpet screenings, world or North American premiers, and screenings that feature audience Q&As. The organization suggests fans and movie-goers select a variety of festival films they'd be interested in, as well as back-up options if select films sell out.

If a screening changes or is cancelled, ticket purchasers will be notified via email.

WHAT ABOUT RUSH TICKETS?

If a festival screening is "off-sale" -- meaning tickets are sold out -- movie fans still have the opportunity to try to snag a spot the day of by lining up for rush tickets.

Those without tickets can wait in the designated rush line as a "last-chance" to see a film the day it screens. Movie-goers in this line will be able to fill a select number of seats that remain empty, around 15 minutes prior to the screening's start time. Rush tickets cost $45 for premium screenings and $25 for regular screenings.

TIFF recommends arriving for a rush line no earlier than 60 minutes prior to the screening, however, being in a rush line does not guarantee a ticket as rushing is on a "first-come, first-serve basis."

HOW DO I SEE CELEBRITIES?

TIFF has dedicated "Fan Zones" located in David Pecaut Square to allow the public to watch red carpet appearances for film screenings at venues on King Street. Fans can line up for these zones ahead of a screening, with access being granted two hours before a film's start time on a first-come, first-served basis.

TIFF notes that "Fan Zones" have limited capacity and lining up does not guarantee access. The organization says it also cannot guarantee any specific celebrities will appear on the red carpet.

Sandi Leung, a 29-year-old show accountant at Live Nation, is a self-proclaimed celebrity selfie hound outside of her day job.

Leung, who regularly attends TIFF and other celebrity events in the city, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview she sometimes clocks 12-hour days during the festival, hoping to get a coveted red carpet-side photo. She says she has amassed over a thousand celebrity selfies so far.

For those who attend the "Fan Zones" in hopes of getting a photo with a celebrity, Leung said they should plan ahead to decide which red carpets they want to attend. Once decided, she suggests arriving with plenty of time before access to the "Fan Zone" is granted – between three and four hours, depending on the popularity of the film.

Leung also suggests wearing comfortable clothes and dress for the weather, as fans may be waiting in line hours before the stars arrive. She added that having a full phone battery and a portable charger is a must.

"You don't want your phone to die when you're in the middle of getting a selfie on the red carpet," she said. "I've seen that happen once before to a girl next to me."

Leung said fans should also mind their manners when asking for photos on the red carpets.

"When you're asking for a selfie, be polite when you ask them, be kind. Don't be aggressive. If they say no, it means no," she said.

Regardless of whether a celebrity selfie is obtained, Leung said it is important for fans to remember to enjoy the experience.

"A lot of times you kind of lose yourself in the process… it becomes kind of a bit competitive, and you're really focused on getting things done and you're not enjoying it. So definitely remind yourself to have fun," she said.