Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience
Oscars producers say show will 'respectfully acknowledge' Ukraine crisis
What's inside the 2022 Oscars gift bag for nominees?
Liv Ullmann has given out many Oscars. Now she gets her own.
Oscars to celebrate 'Godfather,' 'Bond' -- and 'Bruno'
Wanda Sykes says don't expect 'sober Wanda' at the Oscars
Beyonce, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars
Troy Kotsur's road to making history at the Oscars
Oscars preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday's awards
Oscar predictions: Will 'Power of the Dog' reign supreme?
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars
Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoe Kravitz among Oscars presenters
Working on 'Nightmare Alley' a dream for Canadian Oscar nominees
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast