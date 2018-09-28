

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jeopardy! contestant Michael Pascuzzi was the runner up in Thursday night’s game, but he may have felt like the real winner even before the show started.

Pascuzzi, a resale store manager from Orlando, Fla., did not provide host Alex Trebek any information about himself for the show’s interview segment, choosing instead to use that time to propose to his girlfriend, Maria Shafer, who was sitting in the audience.

“I just wanted to say one quick thing,” Pascuzzi said, “and ask Maria Shafer right there if she would make me a winner today and marry me.”

Appropriately, an emotional Shafer responded in the form of a question.

“That would be, ‘What is… yes?’” she said.

The Jeopardy! proposal comes two weeks after director Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, on live television as he accepted an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

“Jan, you are the sunshine in my life,” he said, after asking Svendsen to join him on stage. “And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

She said ‘yes’ too.