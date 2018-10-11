'What is he supposed to speak, moose?': TV host surprised Canadian K-pop star speaks English
NCT 127 arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:20AM EDT
A Los Angeles television morning show is taking flack online after she expressed surprise that a Canadian K-pop star spoke English.
The K-pop group NCT 127 appeared on Fox’s Good Day L.A. on Tuesday where, following a performance, band member Mark Lee mentions he is from Vancouver. The anchor responds with: “Very cool, your English is awesome. I love it.”
Twitter user @haspuwu posted the clip online with the caption: “I mean he’s from Canada, what is he supposed to speak, moose?”
The tweet quickly gathered steam online, with many Canadians responding that they speak moose or suggesting for other Canadian lingo.
“’Maple Syrup on the Queen on a Moose meeting the Prime Minister and Drinking Tim Hortons Eh’ roughly translates to: “Can I borrow your shovel” in Canadian,” one user wrote.
The tweet has gathered more than 158,000 views since Tuesday.
NCT 127’s new album “Regular Irregular” is out Friday.
“Your english is awesome , I love it”— leaf �� (@haspuwu) October 9, 2018
I mean he’s from Canada , what is he supposed to speak , moose? pic.twitter.com/goGiN4FDmR
this is a predebut video i found of mark pic.twitter.com/tFCb0sYlqX— m (@pentagetgon) October 10, 2018
Maple Syrup on the Queen on a Moose meeting the Prime Minister and Drinking Tim Hortons Eh.....roughly translates to: Can I borrow your shovel in Canadian— ��#JIMTOBER�� (@by_chim) October 11, 2018
as a Canadian myself, I can confirm we do in fact speak moose ��— Tas. ������ #TheFirstScene (@WithLoveTas143) October 10, 2018