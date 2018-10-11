

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Los Angeles television morning show is taking flack online after she expressed surprise that a Canadian K-pop star spoke English.

The K-pop group NCT 127 appeared on Fox’s Good Day L.A. on Tuesday where, following a performance, band member Mark Lee mentions he is from Vancouver. The anchor responds with: “Very cool, your English is awesome. I love it.”

Twitter user @haspuwu posted the clip online with the caption: “I mean he’s from Canada, what is he supposed to speak, moose?”

The tweet quickly gathered steam online, with many Canadians responding that they speak moose or suggesting for other Canadian lingo.

“’Maple Syrup on the Queen on a Moose meeting the Prime Minister and Drinking Tim Hortons Eh’ roughly translates to: “Can I borrow your shovel” in Canadian,” one user wrote.

The tweet has gathered more than 158,000 views since Tuesday.

NCT 127’s new album “Regular Irregular” is out Friday.

