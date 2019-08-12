

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador has responded to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s endless ribbing over the past week by personally inviting him to his province.

Last week, the comedian jokingly announced he was running for mayor of Dildo, N.L. The small town of little more than 1,000 people has been the butt of several of Kimmel’s recent jokes.

During several shows, the host of “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel” playfully teased the little town with the curious name.

“I would like to officially declare my candidacy to become mayor of Dildo,” Kimmel told his audience last week, revealing he had put up a sign outside his studio pairing Hollywood with Dildo, N.L. as so-called sister cities.

NTV reported that Kimmel’s team began posting election signs throughout the town that read “Jimmy loves Dildo.”

Some told NTV that the ongoing joke was “great” with another saying it was “good exposure” for Dildo, N.L.

Others claimed Kimmel sticking it to Newfoundlanders was “good publicity.” NTV said because he is the only one to officially announce his mayoral bid, if the polls were to open today he would run unopposed.

NTV reporter Kelly-Anne Roberts explained there's little competition seeing as there’s no actual mayor in Dildo but rather just a committee and its chair.

But Kimmel’s gentle ribbing hasn’t gone unnoticed by the province’s officials.

In a tweet, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight Ball called him out and personally invited Kimmel to “check out our incredible province.”

“Hey @jimmykimmel, what are you waiting for?” he wrote, extending what he said was an official invite. “August is too hot in LA, and you need a break from that terrible traffic. I promise you’ll fall in love with Newfoundland and Labrador!”

And the late-night host seems more than welcome to visit.

When Kimmel announced his mayoral bid during a Skype chat with Dildo residents last week, they seemed to be open to it -- with a few conditions of course.

They told him he’d have to be “screeched in” to become an honourary Newfoundlander first. The rum-drinking tradition from the East Coast involves people reciting an old saying, eating bologna and, yes, kissing a cod fish.

Jimmy Kimmel has yet to respond personally to the invitation on Twitter.

The more I learn about Dildo, the more I want to move there... pic.twitter.com/wLhLqiFHCi — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 7, 2019