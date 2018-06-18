Wes Anderson-curated exhibition in Vienna teased at Art Basel
Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf for #ViennaGoesWes. (© KHM - Museumsverband)
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 8:28AM EDT
At Art Basel, which concluded on Sunday, the Vienna tourism board offered visitors a sneak preview of an exhibition in which director Wes Anderson will display his favorite objects from the city's Kunsthistorisches Museum.
The U.S. filmmaker and his wife, Juman Malouf, an author and costume designer, were together invited to browse through more than 4 million objects from the collection of the art history museum -- both its public displays and its labyrinthine storage rooms -- and choose their favorites.
The resulting exhibition, "Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf: The Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and Other Treasures," will be the latest in a series of shows that began with projects curated by Ed Ruscha (2012) and Edmund de Waal (2016).
It marks the first time works will be chosen from all 14 collections of the museum's collections, which include Egyptian antiquities, Greek and Roman antiquities, musical instruments, a Coin Cabinet, Imperial Armoury and more.
A catalogue containing illustrations of all exhibited works will be published to accompany the exhibition.
The exhibition will take place from November 6, 2018 through April 28, 2019 before traveling to the Fondazione Prada in Milan.
At Art Basel, visitors were able to preview the show in a coffee-house-style lounge, part of a campaign surrounding the exhibition called #ViennaGoesWes.
#ViennaGoesWes is also collaborating with the popular Instagram destination AccidentallyWesAnderson on a prize draw inviting the public to share images taken in Vienna that best capture Anderson's signature compositions and love of symmetry.
