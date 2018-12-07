

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein say they've uncovered new evidence that further undermines rape allegations against him.

The lawyers said Friday in a letter to the New York City judge overseeing Weinstein's criminal case that a friend of the alleged victim has said the two attended a movie screening hosted by the former film mogul hours after prosecutors say the attack took place in 2013.

The letter says the witness told investigators about the outing but that it was never previously disclosed to the defence.

Prosecutors accuse Weinstein of raping the unidentified woman in a hotel room in March 2013. Other charges allege Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

The Manhattan district attorney's office had no immediate comment.