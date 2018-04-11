

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- One of the earliest Harvey Weinstein accusers says that despite the .MeToo reckoning, it's "open season" on survivors who dare speak out about sexual misconduct.

Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento writes in an essay that she has been called a whore, liar, traitor, opportunist and more since accusing Weinstein last year of sexually assaulting her in 1997.

She says some of the worst criticism toward women speaking out has occurred in her home country, Italy, "but the poison seeps out" to other places as well.

Argento writes the essay in advance of her appearance this week at the Women in the World summit in New York. It's posted on their website.

The actress accuses Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her when she was 17. Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.