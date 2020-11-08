Advertisement
‘We love you, Alex’: Fans, celebrities mourn beloved Jeopardy! host Trebek
TORONTO -- Celebrities and Jeopardy! champions are among the people taking to social media to honour the life of beloved host Alex Trebek, following news of his death at the age of 80.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds shared a memory of the time he filmed with the long-time television host. “He was gracious and funny,” Reynolds tweeted Sunday. “In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian.”
Grammy-award winning singer John Legend shared a tribute in honour of Trebek’s successful career. “I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember,” Legend tweeted.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole called Trebek “the pride of Sudbury” in a tweet sent out Sunday.
New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh honoured Trebek in a tweet saying, “His gentle approach, big heart and warm demeanor shared a little bit of Canada with the world.”
Trebek was beloved not only for his presence on television but also for his philanthropic efforts. “Devastated by the passing of a personal hero,” tweeted John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, where Trebek served as honorary president.
Canadian actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner also shared his condolences over Trebek’s death.
Former Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings shared a touching tribute to the television icon, calling him “a lovely and deeply decent man.”