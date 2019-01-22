

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The Oscars may not have a host, but come this morning, they will have nominees.

The motion picture academy will announce its nominations for the 91st Oscars Tuesday morning, from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

WATCH LIVE: The nominations announcement live from Los Angeles

The nominations will be announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The run-up to the nominations announcement has been treacherous for the academy. It had named Kevin Hart as host, but he withdrew amid renewed controversy over old tweets and jokes about homosexuality. It appears the academy is now going to opt to go host-less, rotating stars into the mix to move the show along.

The Oscars will be broadcast on CTV on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019.