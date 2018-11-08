

Relaxnews





A first trailer for animated adventure "The Secret Life of Pets 2" is here, ahead of the movie's June 2019 release, and it starts off with a trip to the vet.

Friendly terrier Max is back, and though we don't know much about what he's up to in "The Secret Life of Pets 2," we do know that he's still letting us peek into the oddball world of pet life.

Max not only has a new adventure but a new voice actor, courtesy of comedian Patton Oswalt (Louis C.K. had the role in 2016's debut.)

Here he takes us through the apparent traumas that can shape a pet's life -- not least of which is a surprise visit to the local veterinarian's office and an introduction to several fellow furry patients.

Produced by animation studio Illumination, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" is directed by Chris Renaud of "Despicable Me" and "Dr. Seuss's The Lorax," who also steered Max's first outing.

Upon its July 2016 release, "The Secret Life of Pets" romped to an US$875 million take, many times over its original $75m production budget, picking up nominations from the Annie Awards, British Academy, and Producers Guild of America along the way, as well as a double win at the Kid's Choice Awards.

Though not shown in this Max-oriented trailer, several original cast members are involved in the full film.

Those include Kevin Hart as white rabbit Snowball, Eric Stonestreet as shaggy dog Duke, and Jenny Slate as Pomeranian dog Gidget, while a clutch of new roles include those for Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Harrison Ford and Pete Holmes.

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" releases June 7, 2019 in U.S. theaters. A planned international roll-out begins May 30 in Singapore and May 31 in the U.K.