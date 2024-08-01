Entertainment

    • Warrant issued for ‘Power Rangers’ actor accused of assaulting a man in Idaho over a parking spot, police say

    Hector David Jr. attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2019. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Hector David Jr. attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2019. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    An actor who played the Green Samurai Ranger in “Power Rangers” shows and movies has been accused of assaulting a man over a parking spot in Idaho, and police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

    The Nampa Police Department alleges Hector David Jr. “pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue,” then “left him on the ground and drove away.”

    Police said they posted a photo and video of the incident on Facebook to identify the person involved.

    “Our community identified him, and we have since learned that he is an actor who played the Green Power Ranger – Hector David Rivera, 35, of Nampa, Idaho, aka Hector David Jr.,” police told CNN.

    David played the Green Samurai Ranger in a series of shows and movies from 2011-2015.

    Authorities have been unable to locate David, who is charged in an arrest warrant with misdemeanor battery, according to police.

    Magic Valley Comic-Con organizers in Twin Falls, Idaho, announced Wednesday the actor would no longer be making an appearance at the event over the weekend where he had previously been billed.

