

Relaxnews





Disney is taking moviegoers back to Agrabah with a new "Aladdin" movie. The studio's famous animated feature was released in 1992 and proved a global hit, grossing $504 million. Now, the studio has started teasing its forthcoming live-action version, directed by Guy Ritchie, slated for release in US theaters, May 24, 2019.

Disney shared a first glimpse of the movie, Thursday, October 11, on YouTube. The teaser shows Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, going into a cave to retrieve the lamp, soundtracked with music well-known to fans of the original animation. The teaser lands a day after Will Smith -- who plays Genie -- shared the movie's first poster on Facebook.

The new live-action version of "Aladdin" is directed by Guy Ritchie ("Snatch," "Sherlock Holmes"), the latest in a line of filmmakers to helm adaptations of Disney animations, after "Cinderella," "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast." Remakes of "Dumbo" (directed by Tim Burton) and "The Lion King" are also in the works.

On the cast, Mena Massoud and Will Smith are joined by Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) and Navid Negahban (The Sultan).