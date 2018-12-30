

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian group Walk Off the Earth says that band member Mike Taylor, also known as “Beard Guy,” has died.

“Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means,” the Ontario-based band said in a statement issued on Facebook and Twitter.

“He passed peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep,” according to the band.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world,” the band's statement continues. “We ask for privacy for his family in this trying time," they add.

Fans and friends said they were shocked by the news. Billy Talent bassist Jonathan Gallant wrote on Twitter that he was “gutted” by the news.

“Mike Taylor was a great guy and a hockey brother,” Gallant wrote. “In the dressing room he talked most about his kids and always added a thoughtful kind approach to any conversation. RIP buddy.”

Walk Off the Earth was expected to play a show on New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls, Ont. The band’s performance has been cancelled.

The band’s cover of the song "Somebody That I Used to Know" has been viewed more than 185 million times on YouTube.

They have won numerous awards include Group of the Year at the 2016 Juno Awards.