Canadian sweethearts and Olympic gold medal figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced a new rock and roll themed live tour.

The five-time Olympic medallists, who have been skating together for two decades, stopped by CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday, to exclusively announce the Rock The Rink tour, which promises to bring live rock performances to a traditional skating spectacle.

“We’re always thinking of new and entertaining ways to take a skating show to another level, because we want to bridge that gap and make it an all-round memorable experience,” Virtue said.

“Live music to us just hits the right chord. We’ve skated to live music in the past and it makes such a difference.

“It’s a different level of emotion and energy, the reciprocity you experience between skater and musician, it just changes the vibe.”

The tour promises the highest level of on-ice talent in an evolving production featuring live music from Toronto-based band Birds of Bellwoods.

“We’re going to throw a big party, we have some great Canadian skaters and we have some friends that we’re bringing in that aren’t Canadian this time, ” Moir told CTV’s Your Morning.

As well as Virtue and Moir, the cast includes more Canadian greats Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

It also features international talent from Europe and the U.S.

Virtue and Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history after clinching gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year.

Skating fans have long speculated about the nature of the pair’s bond beyond the rink, but the twosome insist their relationship is purely platonic.

Rock The Rink will tour across 30 Canadian cities, starting October 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and wrapping in St. John’s, NL.

Tickets for Rock The Rink go on sale May 3 at rocktherink.com.