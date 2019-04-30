

CTVNews.ca Staff





A viral video captures a New Jersey high school’s stage version of the 1979 film “Alien” – endorsed by director Ridley Scott – and includes an in-person introduction by actress Sigourney Weaver.

Back in March, a group of North Bergen High School students decided to capture their love for the horror sci-fi thriller in an unorthodox stage production. People on social media quickly heaped supportive comments on the students after photos of the show were released.

While the school’s stage version of “Alien” ran for several weeks, the posted video is of an encore performance from April 26.

That repeat show was performed especially for Weaver, who played the classic hero in the original film and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film’s sequel “Aliens.”

The video runs just under an hour and a half and includes footage of Weaver introducing the show and acting as the evening’s emcee. And before you ask: the famously horrifying “facehugger” scene begins approximately 27-minutes in.

And, although the production is impressive, the video quality leaves much to be desired, with shaking camera angles and poor sound quality that can make it hard to hear the performances.

The price tag for the whole show – which included replicas of the film’s costumes and use of a screen to project backgrounds at some points – was only US$3,500.