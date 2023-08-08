Video shows touching tribute from thousands following Sinead O'Connor's funeral

Thousands of people gathered in Bray, Ireland, to say farewell to singer Sinead O'Connor on Tuesday.

Crowds were seen applauding outside the singer's former home as the funeral procession moved through town following a private service. Music from Bob Marley, who O’Connor said she loved, was played from a van parked on the route.

Video showed the hearse carrying her remains moving slowly past fans, some of whom threw flowers on the vehicle. Others held up flags or posters in tribute.

O'Connor died on July 26 at the age of 56. Her cause of death has not been made public, but officials say it is considered not suspicious.