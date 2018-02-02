

CTVNews.ca





Country singer Carrie Underwood may be debuting a new music video this Sunday during the Super Bowl broadcast, but new images show that earlier this week, she was just like any other driver, embarrassed to be pulled over by the police.

On Monday, Underwood tweeted that she had been stopped for speeding earlier that day, though she didn't share specifics.

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

On Friday, the police department in Brentwood, Tenn. released dashcam footage of the traffic stop, showing an officer pulling Underwood over in a residential neighbourhood.

The officer gets out of his vehicle and asks Underwood sitting in the driver’s seat of her SUV, “What’s the big hurry ma’am?”

Underwood replies: “I wasn’t even paying attention. I know that’s not an excuse.”

Underwood revealed in her tweet that she is ashamed of having been caught going over the limit.

“I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go," she wrote followed by the hashtags #RuleFollower," "#GrannyDriver" and "#ImSorry."