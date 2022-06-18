VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for US$75,000, setting a new auction record

Actor Tom Wilson's 1986 'Back to the Future' VHS videotape. (Heritage Auctions/CNN) Actor Tom Wilson's 1986 'Back to the Future' VHS videotape. (Heritage Auctions/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social