'Veronica Mars' returning to TV, Kristen Bell announces
In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour episodes of Bell's "Veronica Mars" series that premiered in 2004. Bell announced the news Thursday on her Instagram account. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:19PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Veronica Mars has another mystery to solve.
Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour interconnected episodes of the series, starring Kristen Bell, that premiered in 2004 and aired on UPN for two seasons and The CW for one. Bell announced the news Thursday on her Instagram account.
The original series centred around Bell as a whip-smart high school student named Veronica, who was a teenage detective and made the actress a star.
This isn't the first revival of "Veronica Mars."
In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a "Veronica Mars" feature film that premiered in 2014 and took place 10 years after the show ended.
Hulu has also secured the streaming rights to the series.
Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!! We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!! A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!! Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think shes exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited. Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity. I hope we're still friends after I taser I you. ������