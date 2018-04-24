

Relaxnews





Sony Pictures has released a first full trailer for Spider-Man spin-off "Venom."

"You should be extremely afraid," says Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter who "follows people that do not want to be followed."

After a mysterious teaser emerged in February, Sony Pictures has now commenced distribution of a more fleshed-out look at October anti-hero movie "Venom."

As a thorn in the side of biotechnologist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed, "Rogue One," "The Night Of,") Brock finds himself poking around an experimental program that harnesses an aggressive, churning life form known as a symbiote.

Here we see more of his powers as unwilling host of an alien villain and eventual Spider-Man antagonist.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer of "Zombieland" and "Gangster Squad," "Venom" is heading towards a release date of October 5, 2018 in US theaters with international rollout commencing the same week.

Michelle Williams of "Manchester by the Sea," "Brokeback Mountain," "The Greatest Showman" and "I Feel Pretty" co-stars as Brock's lawyer girlfriend Ann Weying.

Tom Hardy is well-known for magnetic performances in films such as "Bronson," "Inception," Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Legend" and "The Revenant."