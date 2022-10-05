Velma in new 'Scooby Doo' clip delights fans who say her LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed

It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the an upcoming HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie. Coco Diablo, Shaggy, Velma and Scooby Doo are pictured here in a scene from "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!". (Warner Bros.) It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the an upcoming HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie. Coco Diablo, Shaggy, Velma and Scooby Doo are pictured here in a scene from "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!". (Warner Bros.)

