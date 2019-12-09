TORONTO -- After 37 years playing second fiddle, famous letter-turner Vanna White is temporarily hosting “Wheel of Fortune” as long-time host Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery.

Before the broadcast, White tweeted: “Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned!”

The official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account tweeted a video snippet of Monday’s episode, which featured White walking out on set arm-in-arm with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Throughout the show, Minnie took up White’s duties and helped flip vowels and consonants at the puzzle board. Monday’s episode is the first of three weeks’ worth of shows with her at the helm.

The Disney character will appear at White’s side for the first two weeks, with special mystery guests showing up in the last week.

Sajak was sidelined last month after undergoing surgery to fix a blocked intestine, at which point White was reportedly asked to host.

Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4Jsz3UePFp — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) December 9, 2019

For the first time in show history, @TheVannaWhite steps in as host at the Wheel, while our friend Minnie Mouse helps out at the puzzleboard! You won’t want to miss this week, as the Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has officially begun! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/a8VEeBja4R — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

Raychel had Vanna and all of us all like ���� in tonight's Bonus Round. #WheelOfFortune #SecretSanta pic.twitter.com/80ceO4ikou — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

Even though the shows I missed haven’t started airing (they begin next week), I’m happy to say that I’m back in the studio taping today. It’s been four weeks since my “episode,” but it feels longer. Nice to be back. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 5, 2019