

Relaxnews





Music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed details of their upcoming joint tour to North America, the U.K. and Europe, with ticket pre-sales set to start this week.

After rumours swirled over the past week, the couple revealed the tour news via a video that was posted to Beyoncé's Instagram.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run" tour took place in the summer of 2014, when they played six weeks of sold-out stadium shows across North America, then closed with two dates in Paris that were filmed for an HBO special.

The "On the Run II" tour will kick off in Europe with a tour leg that begins June 6 in Cardiff and runs through a closing show in Nice, France on July 17. It will then pick up in North America, with shows running from July 25 through October 2.

The full list of "OTR II" dates follows:

Europe

June

6 - Cardiff, U.K. Principality Stadium

9 - Glasgow, U.K. Hampden Park

13 - Manchester, U.K. Etihad Stadium

15 - London, U.K. London Stadium

19 - Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

23 - Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

25 - Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

28 - Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

30 - Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy

July

3 - Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

6 - Milan, IT San Siro

8 - Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

11 - Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

14 - Paris, FR Stade de France

17 - Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

North America

July

25 - Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

28 - Washington, DC FedEx Field

30 - Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

August

2 - E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

5 - Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

10 - Chicago, IL Soldier Field

13 - Detroit, MI Ford Field

18 - Buffalo, NY New Era Field

23 - Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

25 - Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

29 - Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

31 - Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

September

11 - Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

13 - New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

15 - Houston, TX NRG Stadium

19 - Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

22 - Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

27 - San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

29 - Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium

October

2 - Vancouver, BC BC Place

Over on Beyoncé's website, fans can sign up now to be eligible for a ticket pre-sale, which begins March 14, followed by a general sale that launches March 19. The pre-sale is likewise open to Tidal subscribers.