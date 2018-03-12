Vancouver is the only Canadian stop on Beyonce and Jay-Z's second joint tour
A photo taken on January 26, 2014 shows Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z performing on stage for the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (© AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN)
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed details of their upcoming joint tour to North America, the U.K. and Europe, with ticket pre-sales set to start this week.
After rumours swirled over the past week, the couple revealed the tour news via a video that was posted to Beyoncé's Instagram.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run" tour took place in the summer of 2014, when they played six weeks of sold-out stadium shows across North America, then closed with two dates in Paris that were filmed for an HBO special.
The "On the Run II" tour will kick off in Europe with a tour leg that begins June 6 in Cardiff and runs through a closing show in Nice, France on July 17. It will then pick up in North America, with shows running from July 25 through October 2.
The full list of "OTR II" dates follows:
Europe
June
- 6 - Cardiff, U.K. Principality Stadium
- 9 - Glasgow, U.K. Hampden Park
- 13 - Manchester, U.K. Etihad Stadium
- 15 - London, U.K. London Stadium
- 19 - Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
- 23 - Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
- 25 - Stockholm, SW Friends Arena
- 28 - Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
- 30 - Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy
July
- 3 - Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
- 6 - Milan, IT San Siro
- 8 - Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
- 11 - Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
- 14 - Paris, FR Stade de France
- 17 - Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
North America
July
- 25 - Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
- 28 - Washington, DC FedEx Field
- 30 - Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
August
- 2 - E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- 5 - Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
- 8 - Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
- 10 - Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- 13 - Detroit, MI Ford Field
- 18 - Buffalo, NY New Era Field
- 23 - Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
- 25 - Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 29 - Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
- 31 - Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
September
- 11 - Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- 13 - New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- 15 - Houston, TX NRG Stadium
- 19 - Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
- 22 - Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
- 27 - San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
- 29 - Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
October
- 2 - Vancouver, BC BC Place
Over on Beyoncé's website, fans can sign up now to be eligible for a ticket pre-sale, which begins March 14, followed by a general sale that launches March 19. The pre-sale is likewise open to Tidal subscribers.