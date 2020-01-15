OTTAWA -- Renowned Vancouver-based artist Stan Douglas will represent Canada at next year's prestigious Venice Biennale exhibition.

The National Gallery of Canada says Douglas was chosen by a committee of experts in contemporary Canadian art.

Douglas has made a splash in multiple areas of the arts since the 1980s, including theatre, film, photography and multimedia.

His work, which often explores historical moments, has been featured in exhibitions around the world.

Douglas lives and works in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

His previous honours include the International Centre for Photography's Infinity Prize in 2012, the Scotiabank Photography Award in 2013, the Hasselblad Award in 2016, and the 2019 Audain Prize for Lifetime Achievement.

"Doppelganger," a two-channel video installation by Douglas, will appear at the David Zwirner gallery in New York from Jan. 16 to Feb. 22.

His work will simultaneously appear at the Victoria Miro gallery in London beginning Jan. 31.