Vancouver Aquarium names new octopus after Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen attends the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 7:47AM EST
Actor Seth Rogen has gotten his wish to have the Vancouver Aquarium's new octopus named after him.
The aquarium says on its Facebook page that "Ceph Rogen" was the overwhelming choice in an online poll that wrapped upover the weekend.
The name is a pun on cephalopod -- a class of marine animals that includes squid and octopus.