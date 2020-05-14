TORONTO -- Physical distancing measures won’t prevent art lovers from admiring the works of Vincent van Gogh in an upcoming digital art exhibition that will allow them to take in the masterpieces from the comfort of their cars.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit are allowing ticket-holders to drive their vehicles inside the 4,000 square foot Toronto Star industrial warehouse housing the digital art beginning June 18.

The exhibition, which was initially set to open May 1, will display some of the most famous works by the famed Dutch painter, such as “Starry Night,” and “Sunflowers,” through the use of light, sound, and digital projections.

The drive-in experience will allow 14 vehicles inside the warehouse for each timeslot. Patrons will be able to park, turn off the engine, and watch the 35-minute show from inside their vehicles.

Tickets for the drive-in exhibit, which runs from June 18 to June 25, are available at no additional cost to visitors who have purchased tickets for the walk-thru experience. The ticket covers up to four people per vehicle. Customers will also be able to walk through the exhibit at a later date when it reopens.