

Relaxnews





The live-action movie version of hit kids' TV show "Dora the Explorer" is due from August 2019, and its debut trailer is full of energy and adventure -- both in high school and the jungle.

When her archeologist parents go looking for lost Incan civilization, Dora is sent off to live with her city-dwelling cousin Diego.

But after years away, she doesn't fit in -- she doesn't know what to pack in her bag, how to play it cool, or even how to get off a bus without a comic mishap.

Yet a school field trip offers her the chance to reunite with monkey friend Boots and put her skills to good use, getting back on the trail of ancient treasures.

Starring Isabela Moner from "Transformers: The Last Knight" and "Instant Family" as the main character, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" is to begin its global release the week of August 2, rolling out internationally over the following weeks and months.

Also appearing in the movie are Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives") and Michael Peña ("Ant-Man") as Dora's parents, Mexican star Eugenio Derbez ("The Nutcracker and the Four Realms") as field trip guide Alejandro, Jeffrey Wahlberg as cousin Diego, and Australian actress Madeleine Madden as schoolmate Sammy.

Children's TV show "Dora the Explorer" ran for eight seasons following a year 2000 debut.

With a heavy educational element, the adventure show encouraged children to participate, calling out answers to questions and puzzles Dora encountered.

In both its US edition and as an international franchise, episodes incorporated bilingual elements to help viewers better develop relevant language learning skills.

Numerous spin-offs followed, as did official lines of merchandise, and a steady stream of high-profile recognition, including a Daytime Emmy and 14 further nominations.