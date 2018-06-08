Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide has shocked his colleagues in media and in the kitchen.

In a statement on Friday morning, CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death and said his “love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.”

“His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much,” the network said in the statement.

Bourdain’s travel and food show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” is in its 11th season on CNN.

Bourdain’s colleagues at the network were shocked at the news of his death. CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper tweeted the news is “so awful.”

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international correspondent, said Bourdain can “rest in peace now.”

“He was a friend, a collaborator, and family,” she said. “A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family.”

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said he is “stunned and saddened” by the news of Bourdain’s death. 

“He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food,” he said. 

Antoni Porowski, a Polish chef best known for being the food and wine expert on the Netflix show “Queer Eye,” called Bourdain a “father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man.”

Several celebrities also took the time to express their grief with the news, including singer and actress Mandy Moore, who tweeted Bourdain’s death is “utterly heartbreaking.”

“Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown,” she said. “What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family.”

Actress Busy Philipps said she was “truly devastated” with the news and provided the number to the American suicide prevention hotline.

If you’re struggling and feel like you need to talk to someone, contact your local crisis centre.