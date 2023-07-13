Usher's ex-wife wants to drain Georgia's largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son

Tameka Foster Raymond takes the witness stand during a child custody hearing with her ex-husband, R&B singer Usher, Aug. 9, 2013, in Atlanta. Foster is calling to drain Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Kile Glover, her 11-year-old son with Bounce TV chairman Ryan Glover, died in July 2012 after a personal watercraft struck the boy as he floated in an inner tube on the lake. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Tameka Foster Raymond takes the witness stand during a child custody hearing with her ex-husband, R&B singer Usher, Aug. 9, 2013, in Atlanta. Foster is calling to drain Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Kile Glover, her 11-year-old son with Bounce TV chairman Ryan Glover, died in July 2012 after a personal watercraft struck the boy as he floated in an inner tube on the lake. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

