TORONTO -- The bonobo ape made famous by the Canadian Broadway musical "Come From Away" has died at the age of 29.

According to a press release from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Unga died of an apparent stroke and ongoing heart issues on March 5.

"The Animal Health team helped to stabilize her to further evaluate her. Unfortunately, her condition worsened, and she passed away," the zoo said in the release.

Unga was born in Belgium in 1993, but spent most of her life at the Columbus Zoo, according to the release.

She and another female bonobo named Kosana gained popularity during their transfer to the U.S., when the plane that was carrying them was diverted to Gander, N.L. during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

During the bonobo's five-day layover in Canada, the Columbus Zoo says the residents of Gander helped take care of the two apes as well as the staff travelling with them.

Unga and Kosana's story is also referenced in the Canadian-made Broadway musical "Come From Away," which tells the true story of the events in Gander when more than 30 planes were diverted to the town following 9/11.

According to the release, the Columbus Zoo team was "so grateful" for the community’s response that they named her first offspring Gander in honour of the town and its people.

Gander, along with two of Unga's other offspring, Jerry and Elema, are still living at the Columbus Zoo.

Kosana, the bonobo she was initially transferred to the U.S. with, died in 2007 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

"From the moment that she arrived at the Zoo, I knew that Unga was a special individual," Audra Meinelt, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Congo Expedition region, said in the release.

"While at times her desire to be the dominant female put her at odds with the other bonobos, her presence will be greatly missed by the other members of her troop and her care team," she added in part.

The zoo notes that bonobos are considered the rarest great ape species, with only 5,000 to 50,000 estimated to be living in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are currently listed as an endangered species.