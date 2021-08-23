Advertisement
UB40 founding member Brian Travers dies aged 62
Published Monday, August 23, 2021 10:47AM EDT
Brian Travers (Twitter/@UB40OFFICIAL)
TORONTO -- UB40 founding member and saxophonist has died at age 62, the band said in a statement posted online.
Brian Travers helped form the band back in 1978. He was the British pop sensation's saxophonist and songwriter.
According to a statement from the band on Monday, Travers died after a "long and heroic battle with cancer." He was with family when he died on Sunday evening.