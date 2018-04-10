U2 practising at Montreal-area venue ahead of tour
The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2016. (John Salangsang / Invision)
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:49PM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- Several employees at a Montreal-area music venue are confirming rumours that U2 are practising there ahead of their upcoming tour.
They tell The Canadian Press the Irish group has chosen Place Bell in Laval to prepare for the "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE" tour, which begins in Oklahoma on May 2.
There has been no official word from Place Bell, Universal or evenko, which promotes and produces shows.
U2 are playing Montreal's Bell Centre on June 5 and 6.