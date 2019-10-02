

The Canadian Press





A U.S. streaming service is launching a so-called "pop-up" channel devoted to the Canadian TV series "Degrassi."

Pluto TV, which is owned by American media giant Viacom, will stream "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and the later "Degrassi" for viewers in the U.S. and U.K.

A spokeswoman for the ad-supported platform said in an email that "at the moment the channel will be up indefinitely."

"Degrassi: The Next Generation," the fourth iteration of the decades-old franchise, aired from 2001 to 2009, and launched the careers of stars including Drake and Nina Dobrev.

In its tenth season, the show rebranded as "Degrassi" and became a telenovela, producing roughly 40 episodes per season from 2010 to 2015.

The Degrassi franchise is owned by WildBrain, formerly known as DHX Media, a Canadian producer and distributor of child- and youth-oriented programming.