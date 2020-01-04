SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- American pop singer Pink says she's donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

Pink tweeted that she's "totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires."

She said she is donating $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people. The fires are expected to be particularly fierce throughout the weekend.