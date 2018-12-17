

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Kentucky radio station waded into the ongoing controversy about playing the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” by repeating the Christmas classic for two hours on Sunday morning.

In recent weeks, many radio stations have pulled the song from their playlists, after some of its lyrics were deemed as sexist, condoning rape culture or simply, outdated in 2018.

But for radio station WAKY in Elizabethtown, Ky., 130 kilometres west of Lexington, the Christmas classic was the only song they played for two hours straight on Sunday. The station’s programming director didn’t see what the issue was in the first place.

"I'm not sure why it's controversial," Joe Fredele told CBS affiliate WLKY. "We've played this song for years, you know, this song is older than WAKY is. It's almost 70 years old."

He said he supports the #MeToo movement but doesn’t get why the 1944 song, which has been covered by dozens of artists such as Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson and Ray Charles, was singled out.

“This song is not about that. All it is, is a dialogue between a man and a woman, and at the end of the song, you hear them harmonize together, so they're agreeing basically," Fredele said.

The station’s Facebook page posted their decision to play the song on Saturday. And the next day, the radio station ended up playing five different covers of the song from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. He said it was WAKY’s way to say: “Hey this is our vote for that song. It's a fun song. It's a romantic song, don't pick on it.”

The song has recently shot into national prominence since the end of November when an Ohio radio station made the decision to ban the song from its radio station’s Christmas playlist.

It had cited the #MeToo movement, which has sought to draw attention to pervasive sexual harassment and assault, particularly by those in positions of power or authority.

Since then, radio stations in the U.S. and in Canada began removing the song from their playlists or outright banning it from the air, citing the same reasons as the station in Cleveland. Several stations have since reversed their decisions.

Response to the bans has been mixed, with a recent Canadian survey found that most Canadians had warm feelings when it came to the holiday song.