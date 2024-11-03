Entertainment

    • U.K. prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations

    Comedian Russell Brand performs at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2012. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP file) Comedian Russell Brand performs at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2012. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP file)
    British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.

    The Crown Prosecution Service said late Saturday that “we have been passed a file by the police to consider a charging decision in this case. Any decision to charge is made independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.”

    Detectives from London’s Metropolitan Police force have interviewed 49-year-old Brand three times over “non-recent sexual offenses.”

    “Our investigation continues and a file has now been passed to the CPS,” said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation. “We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward. We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place.”

    In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. The accusers have not been identified.

    The comedian, author and “Get Him To The Greek” actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

    Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

    In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories.

