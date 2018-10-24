

CTVNews.ca Staff





A photo of a wanted man with a striking resemblance to one of the stars of “Friends” has blown up online.

Police in Blackpool, U.K., posted an image on Tuesday of a man in a black coat clutching a case of beer, noting that officers would like to speak to him in relation to a theft at a local restaurant on Sept. 20.

Facebook users quickly commented that the man appears to be a spitting image of David Schwimmer, who played the anxiety-stricken Ross on TV sitcom “Friends.”

The post had more than 112,000 comments and 72,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

Among the comments, Tamara Eleonora Poli wrote: “The One Where Ross Became a Thief, ” in a reference to the structure “Friends” used to name its episodes.

Aaron Milburn wrote: “Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness,” referring to an episode where Ross tries his hand at martial arts.

In response to the buzz, Blackpool police confirmed Schwimmer is not a suspect.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” police wrote in a comment. “We're so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer is currently filming “The Laundromat,” a film starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman which tells the story of a team of journalists reporting the Panama Papers.