U.K. police arrest alleged thief who resembles David Schwimmer
Left: Blackpool police are looking for this David Schwimmer lookalike. (Blackpool Police/Facebook) Right: David Schwimmer arrives at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:33AM EST
LONDON -- British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show "Friends."
Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.
The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."
Lancashire Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London on suspicion of theft. The force tweeted: "Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"
