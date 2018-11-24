

LONDON -- Nicolas Roeg, the prominent British film director known for making provocative films and working with rock stars Mick Jagger and David Bowie over a six-decade career, has died. He was 90.

The director of "Don't Look Now" and many other films died Friday night, his son, Nicolas Roeg Jr., told Britain's Press Association.

"He was a genuine dad," Roeg Jr. said. "He just had his 90th birthday in August."

He didn't provide details about his father's death during a brief telephone call.

Roeg worked with Jagger in "Performance" and David Bowie in "The Man Who Fell to Earth."

Roeg's last major film was "The Witches," in 1990, which starred Anjelica Huston.

He worked his way into directing after winning acclaim as a cinematographer. He began his career as an editing apprentice in 1947. He said he couldn't understand how someone could become a director without first working in cinematography.

Roeg didn't believe in meticulous planning when it came to scripts and shooting schedules, preferring to give himself room to manoeuvr and improvise as needed. He was fond of saying that God laughed at people who made too many elaborate plans.

"I shoot a lot of stuff," he said. "I think that's probably come from not having gone to film school. Things work themselves out. You've lost the showmanship thing, the fairground barker, come-see-what's-inside aspect of filmmaking when you try to plan everything for the audience."

Roeg, who was born in London, worked on several famous films including "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Fahrenheit 451" before he entered the directing ranks in 1970.