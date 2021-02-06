TORONTO -- A family of six in the U.K. have taken to YouTube during lockdown to reimagine Bonnie Tyler’s hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Uploaded Tuesday, the Marsh family of Faversham in Kent, sing an impassioned, tongue-in-cheek rendition of Tyler’s ballad they titled “Totally Fixed Where We Are,” complete with an “interpretive angst break.”

“Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March…hopefully we’re going to turn a corner soon. In the meantime, we opted to take the mickey out of a classic 80s power ballad,” the video description reads.

The video has been viewed more than 880,000 times and the Marsh family’s YouTube channel now has more than 26,000 subscribers.