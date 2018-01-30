

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant has accepted an apology and damages from Rupert Murdoch's newspaper company over phone hacking by a now-defunct tabloid.

Tennant is one of six people whose claims against News Group Newspapers were settled Tuesday at the High Court in London.

Lawyer Sara Mansoori said Tennant was "outraged and shocked by the invasions of his privacy by individuals working for or acting on behalf of the News of the World."

News Group lawyer Ben Silverstone said the firm offered sincere apologies. It is paying the claimants' legal costs and undisclosed damages.

Murdoch closed the tabloid News of the World in 2011 after revelations it had eavesdropped on the voicemails of celebrities, politicians and a 13-year-old murder victim.

Murdoch's company has paid out millions in compensation.