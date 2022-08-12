Two years after Zoom incident, Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN

Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Canada to test wastewater for polio

Canada plans to start testing wastewater for poliovirus in a number of cities “as soon as possible” following new reports of cases abroad, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed on Friday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social