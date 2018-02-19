Two young men in California tried to sneak into a “Black Panther” screening by dressing up as one very tall “man” in a long trench coat.

Video and photos posted online show the two attempting the classic cartoon gag, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The tall “man” towers above others in line at the theatre, especially with his fedora on. The rest of the crowd around him giggles and stares at him.

One video posted online has racked up more than 9 million views since Feb. 16, when the film first hit theatres.

“We tried getting the two for one special at Black Panther,” wrote user @stevelikescups, who posted the video. “The manager was not having it.”

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

“Black Panther” dominated the weekend box office in its opening weekend, raking in a record-setting US$201.8 million domestically and $361 million worldwide.

The film is the first instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a black superhero as its star, with a primarily black supporting cast and a story set mostly in Africa.